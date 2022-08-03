FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

FMC Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. 1,330,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,627. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $383,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

