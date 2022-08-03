Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,405,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 3.2 %

FSM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

FSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

