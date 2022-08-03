Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$515.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.33 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.9 %

FWRD stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $105.47. 2,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

