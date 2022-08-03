Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Update

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,728,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 2,254,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,641.5 days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

FOSUF remained flat at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Fosun International has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

