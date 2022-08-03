Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FRAF opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRAF. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

