Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.
Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of FRAF opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Financial Services (FRAF)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.