Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $35.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $34.00.

7/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00.

7/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $29.00.

7/19/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

7/8/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/7/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/7/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.

6/9/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,541,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after buying an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

