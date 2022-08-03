Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Up 21.0% in July

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,930,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 25,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 17,541,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,975,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

