FTX Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.16 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.00 billion and $60.16 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.71 or 0.00127450 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,307.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004351 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032204 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004238 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,571,139 coins and its circulating supply is 134,701,802 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.