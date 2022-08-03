fuboTV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 47,565 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 29,729 call options.

fuboTV Stock Performance

NYSE FUBO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 13,130,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,245,741. fuboTV has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.42 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. Analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

In other news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 606.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 97.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

