Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 60,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,901. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

