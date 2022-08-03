Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $0.0341 on Exchanges

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $106,338.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00617962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00035284 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,190,341 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

