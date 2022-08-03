Garlicoin (GRLC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $148.00

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and $148.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Garlicoin Coin Profile
Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,889,589 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
