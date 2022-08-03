Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.85- EPS.
Shares of IT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,196. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.47 and its 200 day moving average is $271.67.
A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
