GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.68. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 99.79 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.20 ($1.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.71.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile
