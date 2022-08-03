GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.68. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 99.79 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.20 ($1.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.71.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

