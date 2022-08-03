Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Genetic Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:GENE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,732. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.58.
About Genetic Technologies

