Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 154,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Genie Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE GNE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.32. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 263,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.