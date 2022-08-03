Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.07

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 38393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Geron Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $766.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73,189 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Geron by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

