Ghe LLC Purchases 1,463 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Ghe LLC increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up about 1.2% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.98 million. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

