Ghe LLC Purchases 676 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ghe LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.1% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $17,921,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average is $123.02.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

