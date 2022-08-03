Ghe LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ghe LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

