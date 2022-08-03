Ghost (GHOST) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $3.09 million and $1,518.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,486.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00127331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,165,457 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

