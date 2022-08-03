Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.86

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $9.85. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1,103 shares changing hands.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPACU. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 140,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

