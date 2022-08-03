Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $232.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.14.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GPN stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.55. The stock had a trading volume of 46,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,459. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $195.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,598,000 after acquiring an additional 73,722 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

