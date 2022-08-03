Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.37 and last traded at $39.45. 14,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 177,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

