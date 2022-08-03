Goose Finance (EGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $70,852.34

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $70,852.34 and approximately $5,539.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004402 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00127209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032127 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

