Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Update

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gores Technology Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTPA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTPA. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners by 38.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

