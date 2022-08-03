Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO Purchases $36,000.00 in Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Graham Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE GHM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 174.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

