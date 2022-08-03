Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 179,487 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $642.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $7,870,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 249,846 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 14.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,098,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

