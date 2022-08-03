Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.24

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), with a volume of 5035505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.21 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.98 million and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

