Greenlane Renewables (GRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.81 million.

Shares of GRN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 60,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$123.53 million and a P/E ratio of -28.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.90.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

