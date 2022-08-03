Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after buying an additional 63,364,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after buying an additional 45,751,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,901,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Coupang by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614,268 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Coupang by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,694,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPNG opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.47. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,287.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

