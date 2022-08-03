Grimm (GRIMM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Grimm has a market cap of $18,018.74 and $37.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grimm has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00052670 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
Grimm Coin Trading
