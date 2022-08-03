GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.80.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 52.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at GSI Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

