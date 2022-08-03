GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Tops $37.13 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. GXChain has a market cap of $37.13 million and $3,448.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002529 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000244 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

