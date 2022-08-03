GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Up to $49.77

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $52.50. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 6,729 shares traded.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 38,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $1,982,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

