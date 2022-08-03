GYG (LON:GYG) Trading Down 31.7%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) traded down 31.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.39 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.26). 1,075,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,616% from the average session volume of 62,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.39).

GYG Stock Down 31.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £10.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.77.

GYG Company Profile

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

