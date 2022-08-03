Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $732,203.89 and $566.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,330.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004451 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00127217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032143 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 373,618,276 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance.

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

