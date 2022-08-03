HaloDAO (RNBW) One Day Volume Tops $2,932.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $43,742.39 and approximately $2,932.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00617761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035820 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

