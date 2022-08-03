Harbor Island Capital LLC Has $7.23 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 3.5% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

CMCSA traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 359,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,096,666. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

