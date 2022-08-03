Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Harmonic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.
HLIT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 57,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.02.
In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
