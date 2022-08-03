Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Harmonic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 57,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 437,146 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.