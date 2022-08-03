Haven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $15.65 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $340,081.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,116.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,647.94 or 0.07128691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00159041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00255172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00681934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00596512 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005580 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,440,404 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

