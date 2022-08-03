HC Advisors LLC Buys 5,804 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 205,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695,672. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.