HC Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,660 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 6.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 314,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.79. 51,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,056. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99.

