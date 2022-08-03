Head to Head Survey: Huaneng Power International (HNPIY) & Its Peers

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Huaneng Power International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Huaneng Power International pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 61.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Huaneng Power International is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Huaneng Power International Competitors 547 3314 3110 60 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Huaneng Power International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Huaneng Power International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huaneng Power International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huaneng Power International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion -$1.65 billion -2.62 Huaneng Power International Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 15.13

Huaneng Power International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10% Huaneng Power International Competitors -7.43% 7.42% 2.28%

Risk & Volatility

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International’s peers have a beta of -1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huaneng Power International peers beat Huaneng Power International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

