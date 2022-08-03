Hendershot Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 217,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

