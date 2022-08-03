Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 2,866 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $122.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

