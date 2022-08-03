Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

CHKP opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

