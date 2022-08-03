Hendershot Investments Inc. Invests $607,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 41,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

PECO opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 143.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

