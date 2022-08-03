Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.45.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $190.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

