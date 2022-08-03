Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 1,476 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,601,000 after acquiring an additional 537,954 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,324,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 907,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after acquiring an additional 442,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,244,984 shares of company stock valued at $75,029,176.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.